Man dies, wife missing in building explosion on Elba

Livorno, July 23 - A 68-year-old man died and his wife is missing after an explosion last night in a two-storey building on the island of Elba. The explosion took place at Portoferraio, one of Elba's two main ports. The blast was due to a gas leak, police said. It caused the building to collapse, they said. Rescue teams using dogs pulled out three people from the rubble alive as well as the man's body. The three are a local family, two elderly parents and a 46-year-old daughter.