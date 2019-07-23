Cantone says leaving ANAC

Rome, July 23 - Former anti-mafia prosecutor Raffaele Cantone on Tuesday said he was leaving the helm of the National Anti-Corruption Authority (ANAC) after more than five years spent there. In a letter published on ANAC's website, he said "I feel that a cycle has definitively closed, also for the manifestation of a different cultural approach towards ANAC and its role. Cantone said he had applied to return to the judiciary, "which I have always considered my home". Referring to a corruption and cronyism scandal which has roiled Italy's politicised judiciary, Cantone said the magistrature was going through a "difficult" phase that "prevents me from remaining a passive spectator". He said his decision to leave ANAC "is a well-thought-through and painful decision". But he stressed "I think it is right to rejoin the ranks in such a difficult moment for the life of the magistrature".