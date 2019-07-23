Martedì 23 Luglio 2019 | 13:13

Rome
Vercelli

Pol probed for saying 'kill all gays'

Giuseppe Cannata has stepped down from FdI's Vercelli caucus

Pol probed for saying 'kill all gays'

Vercelli, July 23 - A far-right local politician in Vercelli is being probed by prosecutors there for saying that all gays should be killed in a Facebook post. Giuseppe Cannata, deputy president of Vercelli town council, is accused of instigation to commit a crime, aggravated by using information and communications technology. Cannata suspended himself from the nationalist Brothers of Italy (FdI) caucus on the city council after the row flared Monday. Cannata wrote "and these disgusting people continue undeterred. Kill all these lesbians, gays and paedophiles" in a post that he later cancelled amid protests. Cannata is a member of the provincial doctors and dentists guild. Local gay group Arcigay Rainbow Vercelli called for Cannata's immediate resignation. FdI national leader Giorgia Meloni said "FdI distances itself from the declarations of Vercelli councillor Giuseppe Cannata, elected three months ago as an independent on the FdI lists, but never a member of the movement". "His statements, which are extremely serious, do not reflect in any way FdI's thinking. "There is no room for those who write certain things in Brothers of Italy. "But we don't accept lessons from anyone, above all from the (centre-left opposition) Democratic Party (PD. She cited the case of Bibbiano, a town near Reggio Emilia with a PD mayor where children were allegedly coerced to say their parents were abusing them so that social workers could take them away from their families. The PD has denied all links to the Bibbiano case. Cannata told ANSA later: "I'm not homophobic and I absolutely didn't men to offend anyone. If I have done so, I apologise." "I'm a doctor, I've always helped everyone and I have very many homosexual friends who I esteem and love". He said he would "suspend himself" from the FdI caucus on the city council until the matter was cleared up.

