Court approves Formigoni release to house arrest

Rome, July 22 - Former Lombardy governor Roberto Formigoni was released from jail on Monday to serve out the remainder of his 5-year, 10-month prison sentence on house arrest, following a decision by the Milan surveillance court. "He reviewed the events and understands his mistakes in them, starting with his friendship with (corruption-convicted businessman Pierangelo) Daccò, including the yacht vacations," the judge wrote in the decision. Formigoni began his jail term in February after he was convicted in a corruption case involving Milan's Maugeri private clinic and the northern city's San Raffaele Hospital.