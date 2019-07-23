Solve problems or no way on Bongiorno tells ANSA Forum

Martedì 23 Luglio 2019 | 13:15

Rome
Vercelli
Rome
Rome
Imperia
Rome
Rome
Rome
Rome
Turin
Cosenza
Rome, July 23 - Government partners the 5-Star Movement (M5S) and the League must solve problems including autonomy, the TAV rail link, alleged Russian funding for the League and the next budget or else "we won't be able to go forward", Civil Service Minister Giulia Bongiorno told an ANSA Forum on Tuesday. "It's physiological that there should be differences on the issues that are being discussed because the League and the M5S are different political forces in their sensibilities," said former Andreotti defence lawyer Bongiorno, a League appointee. "I must say that every clash until today has found a synthesis. "The novelty of the last few days is that on a series of measures on the government agenda particularly strident contrasts are being highlighted. "Either the problems are solved or there is no way to go forward, its a decisive moment", she said. Bongionro went on to rule out a reshuffle, saying "there is no clash over government posts". She alsos aid autonomy plans for Lombardy and Veneto did not mean widening the north-south gap but represented an "opportunity for the south".

