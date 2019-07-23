Scajola probed for improper car use

Imperia, July 23 - Imperia Mayor and former minister Claudio Scajola and his driver Gianfranco Vece have been placed under investigation by Imperia prosecutors over the allegedly improper use of his official car, sources said Tuesday. They are accused of embezzlement in allegedly using the council limousine, an Audi A6, for non institutional purposes, sources said. "I have nothing to say," Scajola told ANSA. "I think that everything always went off according to the rules and common sense. "I don't understand what they are talking about, we'll have to understand it. "I have understood from the prosecutor's words that there is a complaint, we will assess it." Former centre-right minister Scajola was acquitted by a court in Imperia in February 2018 of charges of illegal financing of an individual parliamentarian. The case concerned allegations Scajola obtained special discounts on renovation work at Villa Ninina, a family home in the province of Imperia. Scajola was forced to resign as Silvio Berlusconi's interior minister in July 2002 after sparking controversy by saying labour reform consultant Marco Biagi, assassinated by the Red Brigades, had been a "pain in the a**e" and that if he had been given a security escort "three people would have been killed instead of one". Scajola also served as government-program minister from 2003 to 2005 and industry minister from 2008 to 2010 under two separate Berlusconi governments. He was forced to resign as industry minister in 2010 as a result of a scandal about a shady real estate deal involving an expensive home with a view on Rome's iconic Colosseum. But in January 2014, a judge acquitted Scajola in that case, saying his assertion that businessman Diego Anemone had paid for most of the flat for him without his knowledge was credible.