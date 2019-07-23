'Incredible voyage' tweets Parmitano

Rome, July 23 - Italian astronaut Luca Parmitano on Tuesday made his first tweet from his post as International Space Station commander, saying "what an incredible voyage". "The Soyuz is really an extraordinary vehicle," he went on, saying it had "impeccable performance". Parmitano also described the first panorama seen in orbit, saying "the best possible: breath-taking night clouds, ethereal and almost unreal". The European Space Agency (ESA) astronaut was commenting on the tweet with which NASA showed his launch, with American Andrew Morgan and Russian Alexander Skvortsov, on July 20.