Dolce and Gabbana's Stromboli villa on sale

Rome, July 23 - Dolce and Gabbana's villa on the island of Stromboli is on sale. The villa has been the designers' summer retreat since the 1990s, the home where they have entertained international stars and organized big parties. The property owned by Domenico Dolce and Stefano Gabbana is located on one of the most beautiful and wildest of the seven Aeolian islands. It became famous in the 1950s when Roberto Rossellini filmed there 'Stromboli terra di Dio' (Stromboli land of God) with Ingrid Bergman. The island can be reached by boat or helicopter and has a unique position in terms of privacy and due to its unique and breathtaking view of the sea, the little island of Stronbolicchio and the volcano, called by locals Iddu (Him) and its 'sciara di fuoco', a river of fire, lapilli and lava. The property - whose sale is managed exclusively by Lionard Luxury Real Estate (https://www.lionard.it/esclusiva-villa-dolce-e-gabbana-in-vendi ta-sul-mare-di-stromboli.html ) - comprises three typical Aeolian buildings set along the jagged coast of volcanic rocks. The home is surrounded by terraces and gardens, with typical Mediterranean plants, contributing to create a direct contact with nature. Overall, the property stretches over more than 500 square meters, including 235 indoors with seven suites, each one of a different color, and 300 of gardens. The architectural rigor of the villa and the white of its walls play for contrast with a landscape of volcanic stone and the deep blue sea. The villa has been entirely renovated and furnished with the trademark D&G style: unique pieces and fabrics of the fashion house combined with local hand-made pieces, colorful hand-painted majolica tiles and lace curtains for a unique aesthetic. The two designers are known for their unconditional love for Sicily, where Domenico Dolce was born, which has been a constant, key source of inspiration for their collections, and for the Aeolian islands. Stromboli is also the extraordinary setting where in 2014 Oscar winner Paolo Sorrentino, together with Paolo Virzì, filmed a commercial with Colin Farrell for a perfume of the D&G fashion house.