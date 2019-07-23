Double homicide in Calabria, bodies in car

Dolce and Gabbana's Stromboli villa on sale
Cosenza
23 Luglio 2019
Cosenza, July 23 - The bodies of two men, apparently shot to death, were found Tuesday morning in a car at Corigliano Rossano near Cosenza in Calabria. The victims were said to be a criminal under surveillance, 39-year-old Pietro Greco, and a businessman without a criminal record, 44-year-old Francesco Romano. They were found in a car in the countryside not far from a petrol station, police said.
