Martedì 23 Luglio 2019

Rome
Dolce and Gabbana's Stromboli villa on sale

Rome
Amanda Knox in wedding whipround, 'spent all on Italy trip'

Rome
'Incredible voyage' tweets Parmitano

Turin
10 probed in Piedmont skyscraper site graft

Cosenza
Double homicide in Calabria, bodies in car

Enna
15 drugs arrests in Sicily, 22 probed

Monza
4 teen gang arrests in Monza-Brianza, 12 robberies

Washington
Soccer: Ronaldo rape case dropped

Milan

Rome
3 men arrested for robbing tourist at Colosseum

Varese
Man held for raping four women

Bari, ecco i prossimi impegnidal Pisa alla coppa Italia

LecceRifiuti
Gallipoli, a Baia Verde spazzatura non ritirata: residenti inferociti

BatL'impianto
Trani, le acque reflue presto utilizzate in agricoltura

Tarantoa Taranto
ArcelorMittal, sindacati: il 2 agosto sciopero in area portuale

BariA Polignano a mare
Meraviglioso Modugno: a Polignano la serata evento con Tatangelo, Barbarossa, Giordana Angi, Alberto Urso

FoggiaNella zona del santuario
S.Giovanni Rotondo, parcheggiatore abusivo in cella per tentata estorsione

BrindisiNel Brindisino
Società di fotovoltaico evade 1mln di euro di IVA: confiscati 500mila euro di beni, anche una villa

MateraIl caso
Ambiente, sopralluogo assessore Basilicata su spiagge del Metapontino

PotenzaDalla Polizia Locale
Basilicata, spiagge sicure: più di duemila beni sequestrati

Bari, rinasce il clan Di Cosola: la strategia delle nuove leve

Terlizzi, tenta di uccidere prostituta in un casolare durante rapporto: arrestato

«Per noi cervelli in fuga è impossibile tornare»: la denuncia di una coppia a Emiliano e Decaro

Ospedali Puglia, pronto il licenziamento per 80 furbetti del cartellino

Barletta, la festa di Jovanotti con 40mila invitati: sul palco Caparezza e Rocco Hunt

Turin

10 probed in Piedmont skyscraper site graft

Accused of fraud and embezzlement

Turin, July 23 - Ten people have been placed under investigation on suspicion of falsifying accounts to steal over 15 million euros from the Piedmont regional government for material that never got to the building site of the new skyscraper being built to house the new regional government offices. Those probed are said to be regional functionaries and former functionaries as well as managers of companies. They are variously accused of abuse of office, embezzlement and fraud, police said.

