10 probed in Piedmont skyscraper site graft

23 Luglio 2019
Turin, July 23 - Ten people have been placed under investigation on suspicion of falsifying accounts to steal over 15 million euros from the Piedmont regional government for material that never got to the building site of the new skyscraper being built to house the new regional government offices. Those probed are said to be regional functionaries and former functionaries as well as managers of companies. They are variously accused of abuse of office, embezzlement and fraud, police said.
