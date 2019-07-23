Soccer: Ronaldo rape case dropped

Washington, July 22 - A rape case against Cristiano Ronaldo has been dropped, US prosecutors said Monday. American former model Katheryn Mayorga accused the Juventus and Portugal great of raping her in a Las Vegas hotel in 2009. Prosecutor Steve Wolfson said her allegations could not be proved beyond reasonable doubt and so no charges would be pressed. The former Man Utd and Real Madrid striker admitted having what he said was consensual sex with Mayorga.