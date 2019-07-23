4 teen gang arrests in Monza-Brianza, 12 robberies

Monza, July 23 - Italian police on Tuesday arrested four members of a teen gang on suspicion of carrying out 12 robberies against fellow teens in the Monza-Brianza area between January and May this year. The gang members allegedly surrounded their victims, aged 13 to 16, and forced them at knifepoint to hand over cellphones and money, police said. The gang was very active on social media, police said, where it posted pictures of the members wearing ski masks and carrying guns.