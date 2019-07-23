Amanda Knox in wedding whipround, 'spent all on Italy trip'

Rome, July 23 - Amanda Knox and her fiancé Christopher Robinson have launched a whipround to fund their wedding saying they spent all their money on a recent trip to Italy to campaign against miscarriages of justice. The American former exchange student, 32, who was first convicted and later acquitted of murdering British housemate Meredith Kercher in Perugia in 2007, said "we didn't expect to organise the wedding and (my) first return trip to Italy at the same time. "But when the Italy Innocence Project invited (me) we couldn't let the opportunity get away and we spent our wedding funds on this trip". On their web funding page the couple are asking for up to $10,000 to organise "the best ever party for our family and friends". Knox spent almost four years in an Italian prison following her conviction for Kercher's murder. In 2015 she was definitively acquitted by the Italian Supreme Court of Cassation.