Salvini skirts Russia funding briefing query

Funeral held for Borrelli, former Clean Hands head
NEWS DALLA SEZIONE
i più visti della sezione
NEWS DALLE PROVINCE
i più letti
Rome
22 Luglio 2019
Rome, July 22 - Deputy Premier and League leader Matteo Salvini on Monday skirted a question on whether he would brief parliament on alleged Russian funding for his far-right party, saying "i deal with the real world, not fantasises without any concrete foundation". Salvini's former spokesman is alleged to have discussed funding for the League in a Moscow hotel on October 18.
LE RUBRICHE
Lascia il tuo commento
Condividi le tue opinioni su