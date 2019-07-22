No meetings with Di Maio, in hands of God - Salvini

Florence, July 22 - League leader and Deputy Premier Matteo Salvini, asked whether he had planned meetings with Deputy Premier and 5-Star Movement (M5S) leader Luigi Di Maio and whether the government would last long, said Monday "I have no meetings on my agenda, and for the future we are in the hands of the good God". Asked if he intended to try to become premier without a general election, Salvini replied "No!". Di Maio said he had proposed meetings to Salvini and "now it's up to him".