Conte calls unions, employers on tax reform Thursday

Rome, July 22 - Premier Giuseppe Conte on Monday summoned trade unions and employers to separate meetings on Thursday to discuss the government's plans to reform the tax system. The big three union federations - CGIL, CISL and UIL - were summoned for budget talks with employers by Interior Minister Matteo Salvini last week, irking Conte who said his deputy premier was usurping his role. The employers meeting will start at 19:00 and will involve Confindustria, Confcommercio, Confesercenti, Casartigiani, Confartigianato, Cna, Confapi, Ance, Confedilizia and Federmanager. Conte will meet CGIL, CISL and UIl earlier in the afternoon.