Man held for raping four women

Funeral held for Borrelli, former Clean Hands head
Varese
22 Luglio 2019
Varese, July 22 - A 35-year-old criminal was arrested Monday on suspicion of attacking, robbing, abducting and raping four women in the Milan area from last April till last week. The man wore a ski mask and latex gloves when he attacked the women from behind on the four occasions while they were filling their cars with petrol, police said.
