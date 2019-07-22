Funeral held for Borrelli, former Clean Hands head

Milan, July 22 - A funeral service was held Monday for former magistrate Francesco Saverio Borrelli, who led the Clean Hands corruption probe in the 1990s. "He was a man who spent his life for the common good, for honesty, for justice, and for the fight against corruption," said the priest celebrating the funeral service at Milan's Santa Croce church, which was crowded with local residents, magistrates, attorneys, and Italian authorities. Borrelli died on Saturday in hospital at 89 years old.