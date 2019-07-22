Conte calls unions on tax reform Thursday

Funeral held for Borrelli, former Clean Hands head
Rome
22 Luglio 2019
Rome, July 22 - Premier Giuseppe Conte on Monday summoned trade unions to a meeting on Thursday to discuss the government's plans to reform the tax system. The big three union federations - CGIL, CISL and UIL - were summoned for budget talks with employers by Interior Minister Matteo Salvini last week, irking Conte who said his deputy premier was usurping his role.
