Measles vaccination goal not met

Rome
22 Luglio 2019
Rome, July 22 - Italy's measles vaccination cover in 2018 was up 1.38% to 93.2% but fell short of the 95% target needed to eliminate the disease, the health ministry said Monday. The ministry said the data "raise concerns". "The failure to reach the objective of 95% continues to raise concern, despite the rising trend registered," he said.
