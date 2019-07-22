Lunedì 22 Luglio 2019 | 19:02

Rome

Purged in 'vendetta' say opposition

Toninelli sacks expert who disagreed with anti-TAV report

Rome, July 22 - Transport Minister Danilo Toninelli has sacked an expert who disagreed with the conclusions of a cost/benefit analysis he helped draft on the Turin-Lyon high-speed rail (TAV) line, the ministry said Monday confirming a Messaggero report. The cost/benefit report came down against completing the controversial line saying it would mean a net loss of 7-8 billion euros for Italy. This bolstered the anti-TAV case of the 5-Star Movement (M5S), of which Toninelli is a prominent member. The M5S's government partner the League, on the other hand, dismissed the report and said Italy must go ahead with the TAV. Toninelli dismissed cost/benefit analysis commission member Pierluigi Coppola because he allegedly "breached confidentiality rules by giving unauthorised interviews and above all there remains a shadow over him, regarding the fake contra-dossier with wrong numbers on the cost/benefir analysis which was attributed to him by the press and which he denied being the author of, without asking for a correction from the newspapers". The centre-left opposition Democratic Party (PD) and the centre-right opposition Forza Italia (FI) party of ex-premier Silvio Berlusconi said Coppola had been purged "in a vendetta" and his sacking was "concerning". photo: Toninelli

