Justice min to set up Bibbiano 'special team'

Rome, July 22 - Justice Minister Alfonso Bonafede said he would set up "a special team" to look into a case of children allegedly being improperly taken from their families at Bibbiano near Reggio Emilia. "What happened as exposed by the Angels and Demons probe must never happen again," said Bonafede, a senior member of the 5-Star Movement (M5S). At Bibbiano, social workers allegedly coached children as young as six to say their parents were abusing them. In some cases electrical shocks were allegedly used to induce them make allegations against their parents, an allegation that has since been denied. M5S leader Luigi Di Maio stirred the ire of the centre-left Democratic Party (PD) by calling them "the party of Bibbiano" because the local mayor is a PD member, and citing this as one more reason the m5S would never consider splitting from the League to form an alternative majority with the PD. The PD said it would sue Di Maio for his claim. Bonafede said the new teams would "make sure children are safeguarded. He said "social workers must feel that we are breathing down their necks". Emilia Romagna Governor Stefano Bonaccini called for a regional commission of inquiry into cases of contested custody and putting children into care.