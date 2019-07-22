Train chaos after suspected anarchist fire in Florence

Florence, July 22 - An arson fire in a rail transformer room at Rovezzano on the outskirts of Florence, claimed by an anarchist group, caused train chaos in Italy on Monday amid four-hour delays and 50 train cancellations. The fire at the high-speed transformer caused long delays in both directions on the main north-south line. Network company RFI said the fire was started "by a deliberate act by person or persons unknown". RFI said some 25 high-speed trains had been cancelled, run by both Trenitalia and Italo. It said the average delay was 180 minutes and there would be repercussions all afternoon. Regional traffic in the larger metropolitan stations was also affected by delays, it said. "Rail circulation was completely suspended from 05:00 to 08:00 this morning for checks on the part of judicial authorities", it said. "After the first checks were carried out, traffic resumed with strong delays". Delays of up to three hours were registered at Rome's main Termini Station, Italy's biggest rail hub. Police said the arson attack may have been a "demonstrative action" by an anarchist group amid a Florence trial against 28 anarchists for setting a bomb off in Florence in 2017 and an attempt on a policeman's life. A noted anarchist website said "We can't keep our emotions in" in seeing that "lighting a cigarette in the open air in the countryside under the moon was enough" to knock out this "giant with clay feet". Another website close to the anarchist area said: "what happened? At dawn, on the outskirts of the Tuscan capital, a transformer room of the high-speed network got so hot it burst into flames. Was it a coincidence? A 'cowardly provocation'?. Or, more simply and humanly, a gesture of love and rage". The statement was posted on the Finimondo.org site. Investigators said they were taking it as a sort of claim of responsibility for the alleged attack. Interior Minister Matteo Salvini said Monday he would go to the fire site and said the culprits "deserve years in prison seeing as how they blocked Italy and ruined the day for many Italians. "This afternoon I will go personally to Rovezzano to get a first-hand look at the situation". Salvini said possible links to 'No TAV' protesters against a high-speed rail link from Turin to Lyon would be "verified". "If the anarchist leads are confirmed," he said, "we will verify possible links to the No TAVers who in the past few days attacked police: in any case, from all paries and the whole government we expect a strong condemnation of the violence and a decided Yes to the Turin-Lyon," he said, referring to the government partners of his far-right League party, the anti-establishment 5-Star Movement (M5S), who are against the TAV. Passengers in Turin raged at delays of three hours and more for high-speed rail services. Lucia, heading for Florence, said: "I have to get to my son who is getting married at the weekend and my train has accumulated 205 minutes of delay. "I'm not angry with the railways, but with those who set the fire. Rail company Trenitalia said it would give 100% reimbursement to passengers who have to cancel their journeys. Delays of up to four hours and almost 50 cancellations of high-speed services were reported. If is proven that the suspected arson attack came from anarchists then it would be a "terrorist attack on the State", Deputy Premier Luigi Di Maio said. "An act to all effects subversive, which is today hurting thousands of people and workers," he said on Facebook. He said his 5-Star Movement (M5S) "firmly" condemned the attack and rejected League leader Matteo Salvini's attempt to link it to No TAV protesters who, like the M5S, are against the completion of the Turin-Lyon high-speed rail (TAV) link. Di Maio said the south of Italy needed high-speed services too, "like Rome-Matera, European culture capital, for example." He added: "And I hope the Naples-Bari line is completed as soon as possible". Salvini on Sunday said the TAV line must be completed and he would no longer put up with the M5S's objections to the project. Salvini reiterated Monday that "this act of criminality will not go unpunished." He said, on the apparent anarchist claims of responsibility, that "it has been claimed with pride by some people". Salvini said "whoever is responsible for this disruption to services will be punished."