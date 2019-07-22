Pope writes to Assad on Syria humanitarian situation

Vatican City, July 22 - Pope Francis recently wrote a letter to Syrian President Bashar al-Assad to voice his "deep concern" for the "humanitarian situation in Syria, with particular reference to the dramatic conditions of the civilian population at Idlib", Vatican spokesman Matteo Bruni said Monday. Vatican Secretary of State Cardinal Pietro Parolini said Francis had asked Assad to end the "humanitarian catastrophe" in Syria. Vatican News said the pope's letter urged "protection of civilian life, an end to the humanitarian catastrophe in Idlib Province, concrete initiatives for a safe return of displaced persons, the release of detainees and access for families to information regarding their loved ones, and humane conditions for political prisoners. "All this and a renewed appeal for a resumption of dialogue and negotiations with the involvement of the international community. These are the concerns and concrete requests contained in a letter that Pope Francis addressed to Syrian President Bashar Hafez al-Assad. The Pope's letter, dated 28 June 2019, was delivered only hours ago by Cardinal Peter Kodwo Appiah Turkson, Prefect of the Dicastery for Promoting Integral Human Development. The Cardinal, bearing the missive written in English, was accompanied by Fr. Nicola Riccardi, O.F.M., Undersecretary of the Dicastery for Promoting Integral Human Development, and by Cardinal Mario Zenari, the Apostolic Nuncio to Syria.