Vatican City
Pope writes to Assad on Syria humanitarian situation

Florence
Train chaos after suspected anarchist fire in Florence

Rome
3 men arrested for robbing tourist at Colosseum

Vatican City
Pope writes to Assad on Syria humanitarian situation

Varese
Man held for raping four women

Vercelli
Kill all gays says far-right pol

Milan
Soccer: Bennacer set to take Milan medical

Milan
UniCredit 'mulls 10,000 lay-offs' in new plan

Florence
Train chaos after suspected anarchist fire in Florence

Rome
Cinema: Capotondi thriller to close Venice fest

Rome
Athletics: May's daughter follows in mum's footsteps

Bari, ecco i prossimi impegnidal Pisa alla coppa Italia

FoggiaSanità
Foggia sanità service, Emiliano: «firmati 150 contratti di lavoro a tempo indeterminato»

GdM.TVIl video
La bellezza della cattedrale di Trani vista dall'alto in mongolfiera

TarantoPer lo stabilimento di Taranto
ArcelorMittal, riunita oggi la task force sulla sicurezza

BariLo spettacolo
Teatro Palazzo: le canzoni più belle dai '60 a oggi raccontate da Boni e Pedrini

LecceMusica
Ghemon arriva a Pescoluse, unica tappa salentina del rapper

PotenzaDalla Polizia Locale
Basilicata, spiagge sicure: più di duemila beni sequestrati

BrindisiNel Brindisino
San Donaci, maltratta la moglie malata davanti al figlio minore: arrestato 51enne

MateraIl convegno
Confindustria, Boccia a Matera: «Siamo la seconda manifattura d’Europa»

Bari, mamma 35enne muore dopo bendaggio gastrico: voleva dimagrire

Ospedali Puglia, pronto il licenziamento per 80 furbetti del cartellino

Barletta, la festa di Jovanotti con 40mila invitati: sul palco Caparezza e Rocco Hunt

Jova Beach Party 2019, Jovanotti rimeggia: «Barletta sei perfetta»

Panzerotti e focaccia: a Bari festa in piazza per i 60 anni di Emiliano

Vatican City

Pope writes to Assad on Syria humanitarian situation

End catastrophe in Idlib province

Pope writes to Assad on Syria humanitarian situation

Vatican City, July 22 - Pope Francis recently wrote a letter to Syrian President Bashar al-Assad to voice his "deep concern" for the "humanitarian situation in Syria, with particular reference to the dramatic conditions of the civilian population at Idlib", Vatican spokesman Matteo Bruni said Monday. Vatican Secretary of State Cardinal Pietro Parolini said Francis had asked Assad to end the "humanitarian catastrophe" in Syria. Vatican News said the pope's letter urged "protection of civilian life, an end to the humanitarian catastrophe in Idlib Province, concrete initiatives for a safe return of displaced persons, the release of detainees and access for families to information regarding their loved ones, and humane conditions for political prisoners. "All this and a renewed appeal for a resumption of dialogue and negotiations with the involvement of the international community. These are the concerns and concrete requests contained in a letter that Pope Francis addressed to Syrian President Bashar Hafez al-Assad. The Pope's letter, dated 28 June 2019, was delivered only hours ago by Cardinal Peter Kodwo Appiah Turkson, Prefect of the Dicastery for Promoting Integral Human Development. The Cardinal, bearing the missive written in English, was accompanied by Fr. Nicola Riccardi, O.F.M., Undersecretary of the Dicastery for Promoting Integral Human Development, and by Cardinal Mario Zenari, the Apostolic Nuncio to Syria.

