Soccer: Bennacer set to take Milan medical

Man held for raping four women
NEWS DALLA SEZIONE
i più visti della sezione
NEWS DALLE PROVINCE
i più letti
Milan
22 Luglio 2019
Milan, July 22 - Ismael Bennacer arrived in Milan Monday and went to the Madonnina Clinic where the young Empoli and Algeria midfielder is set to take a medical before joining AC Milan in an 18 million euro deal from the Tuscan club. Bennacer, 21, has just won the Africa Cup of Nations with Algeria as well as the player of the tournament award.
LE RUBRICHE
Lascia il tuo commento
Condividi le tue opinioni su