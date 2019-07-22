UniCredit 'mulls 10,000 lay-offs' in new plan

Milan, July 22 - Italy's biggest bank UniCredit is considering making 10,000 staff redundant in a new strategic plan that will be presented in December, Bloomberg News reported Monday, citing persons close to the situation. It is also planning a 10% cut in operational costs, the agency said. The cuts are still being reviewed and may be much lower, it said. A UniCredit spokesman declined to comment. Banking trade union FABI General Secretary Lando Sileoni told ANSA "a message to Jean-Pierre Mustier, UniCredit CEO: if these rumours were confirmed this time we'll have a punch-up and if we need to we'll use other means"