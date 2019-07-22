Cinema: Capotondi thriller to close Venice fest

Rome, July 22 - Giuseppe Capotondi's thriller The Burnt Orange Heresy will close the 76th Venice Film Festival (August 28-September7), organisers said Monday. The film will be out of competition, they said. The worlds of art and crime meet in the 'neo-noir' tale set in today's Italy and directed by the maker of Corinaldo, they said. It will get its world premiere in the Sala Grande of the Palazzo del Cinema at the Lido di Venezia, ahead of the prize ceremony.