Rome

Athletics: May's daughter follows in mum's footsteps

Larissa Iapichino wins European under-20 long jump at 17

Athletics: May's daughter follows in mum's footsteps

Rome, July 22 - Former world champion long jumper Fiona May's daughter with former pole vaulter Gianni Iapichino, Larissa, followed in the footsteps of her mother winning the European under-20 long jump championship at the age of 17 on Sunday. Larissa Iapichino came first in the same competition her mother won in Birmingham in 1987, when she was still competing for Great Britain. "I can't believe, it was crazy," said Larissa. May, 49, won two world as well as two Olympic silvers. She then had a brief career as an actress as well as winning Italy's version of Dancing with the Stars. Gianni Iapichino, 50, was Italian pole vault champion for many years and won the European Cup in 1991. May and Iapichino were married from 1995 to 2011. They have another daughter, Anastasia.

