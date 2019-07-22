Won't take no on autonomy says Salvini

Rome, July 22 - The League will not take no for an answer on the planned enhanced autonomy of Lombardy and Veneto, League leader and Deputy Premier Matteo Salvini said Monday. "We won't take a no on autonomy as is happening," he said after Premier Giuseppe Conte clashed with Lombardy and Veneto governors. "The government depends on the autonomy reform," he said, issuing a renewed warning to the League's partner the 5-Star Movement (M5S). "Otherwise we will go on on our own," Salvini threatened. The League governors of Lombardy and Veneto, Attilio Fontana and Luca Zaia, meanwhile replied to Conte's open letter in Corriere della Sera in which he said that it was no use pushing for a reform that would be deemed unconstitutional. "We won't sign a farcical reform," they said. The two governors said they were "deeply hurt by Conte's words. Meanwhile M5S leader Luigi Di Maio reiterated that the M5S wanted "nothing to do with" the centre-left opposition Democratic Party (PD).