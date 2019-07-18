Golf: Molinari starts Open defence badly with three-over 74

Capitol dig yields another treasure
Rome
18 Luglio 2019
Rome, July 18 - Pride of Turin Francesco Molinari started his British Open title defence badly Thursday carding a three-over-par 74 at Royal Portrush. Italy's other competitor, Roman golfer Andrea Pavan, scored 73 in his second ever major. Pre-tournament and home favourite Rory McIlroy had a disastrous eight over round of 79 and already risks missing the cut. Tiger Woods had just started while four-time recent major winner Brooks Koepka was already making his move. Ireland's Shane Lowry was among the surprises carding 67.
