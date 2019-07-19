Carabiniere hurt by pistol shot

Terni, July 19 - A Carabiniere was slightly injured in the leg by a pistol shot from a man who suddenly attacked some police on Friday in Terni, local sources said. The man was arrested. The Carabinieri went to the scene after the man started kicking and punching some police officers, sources said. In all, four shots were fired. The man, around 30, was said to be South American. He was in a confused state, probably having taken drugs, and was taken to hospital where he is under guard.