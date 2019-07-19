Supected mafia transactions highest in northern Italy

July 19 - The northern regions of Italy are seeing the highest level of "suspected mafia operations" at 46.3%, according to the latest report from the Anti-Mafia Investigation Directorate (DIA). The south instead accounts for 33.8% of them and the center for 18.7%. The report states that "most of the suspected financial transactions of 'institutional interest' have emerged in the northern regions of the country, which could be indicative of a 'liquid' mafia that invests in this part of the country in a hidden manner, using criminals as figureheads for its own purposes". It noted that external subjects are seen ever more often, which DIA called "facilitators", or "laundering artists", who are able to manage international transactions in offshore locations.