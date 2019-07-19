Capitol dig yields another treasure
NEWS DALLA SEZIONE
i più visti della sezione
NEWS DALLE PROVINCE
Bancarotta, Riesame restituisce 1mln di euro a imprenditore barese Degennaro
Da Brindisi al Coin di Lecce per rubare profumi: arrestati tre giovani
i più letti
Rome
19 Luglio 2019
Rome, July 19 - A new dig at the foot of the Capitol in Rome yielded another treasure Friday as an ancient Roman bust emerged from the soil in Via Alessandrina. A head of a god, believed to be Dionysus, was found there earlier this month.
LE RUBRICHE
Lascia il tuo commento
Condividi le tue opinioni su