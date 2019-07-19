Sea-Watch3 skipper Rackete returns to Germany

Capitol dig yields another treasure
NEWS DALLA SEZIONE
i più visti della sezione
NEWS DALLE PROVINCE
Bancarotta, Riesame restituisce 1mln di euro a imprenditore barese Degennaro
Da Brindisi al Coin di Lecce per rubare profumi: arrestati tre giovani
i più letti
Rome
19 Luglio 2019
Rome, July 19 - Sea-Watch3 skipper Carola Rackete has returned to Germany, a spokesman for the German migrant rescue NGO that recently defied Interior Minister Matteo Salvini's closed-ports policy said Friday. Rackete, 31, left Italy immediately after being questioned by Agrigento prosecutors in a probe into alleged favouring illegal immigration, Italian sources said.
LE RUBRICHE
Lascia il tuo commento
Condividi le tue opinioni su