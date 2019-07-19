Painting stolen by German soldiers returned to Italy

Florence, July 19 - An 18th century Dutch painting stolen by German soldiers 75 years ago returned to Italy Friday after a campaign by the Uffizi Gallery's German director, Eike Schmidt. The 'Vase of Flowers' by Jan van Huysum, stolen by the retreating Wermacht in 1944, was handed back by German Foreign Minister Heiko Maas and replaced where it had stood in Palazzo Pitti. "This is a great day for all humanity," said Schmidt.