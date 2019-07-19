'Ndrangheta boss goes on the lam

Reggio Calabria, July 19 - 'Ndrangheta boss Francesco Pelle aka 'Pakistan Fatty' went on the lam Friday after the supreme Court of Cassation found him guilty of ordering a 2006 Christmas Eve hit that killed the wife of a rival boss and set off a feud that culminated in the 2007 Duisburg Massacre that killed six people in the German city. Maria Strangio, wife of clan chief Giovanni Luca Nirta, was killed in the Sicilian town of San Luca, starting the San Luca Feud between the Pelle-Vottari clan on one side and the Nirta-Strangio clan on the other. The mid-August Duisburg Massacre gained world headlines for the Calabrian-based 'Ndrangheta.