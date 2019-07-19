Venerdì 19 Luglio 2019 | 17:22

Reggio Calabria
'Ndrangheta boss goes on the lam

Rome
No reshuffle request says Conte

Milan
Soccer: I like Lukaku but he's United's - Conte

Vatican City
Pope phoned Vincent Lambert's mother

Rome
12 indicted for Rome stadium graft

Rome
Man, 25, arrested for 'disco rape'

Turin
Soccer: Juve bidding to win CL says De Ligt

Rome
Saving migrants at sea imperative - Merkel

Berlin
Italy shd clear up 'League Russian funding' - Merkel

Terni
Carabiniere hurt by pistol shot

Rome
++ Mattarella recalls Borsellino on anniversary of murder ++

Il Biancorosso

L'AMICHEVOLE
Tanti sperimenti, poche emozioniIl Bari pareggia con la Fiorentina

Tanti esperimenti, poche emozioni
NEWS DALLE PROVINCE

BariSocietà fallì nel 2011
Bancarotta, Riesame restituisce 1mln di euro a imprenditore barese Degennaro

PotenzaL'incidente
Teana, travolto da trattore mentre lavorava i campi: morto 77enne

TarantoL'appuntamento
Grottaglie, alle Cave di Fantiano arriva La Traviata

LecceL'evento
Otranto, il Faro di Punta Palascìa apre al pubblico

FoggiaLo stabilimento
Con la Princes Foggia diventa capitale del pomodoro: in arrivo 1500 posti di lavoro

MateraIl progetto
Huwaei sbarca all'Università della Basilicata: in arrivo una sede Academy

BrindisiPer un valore di 1000 euro
Da Brindisi al Coin di Lecce per rubare profumi: arrestati tre giovani

BatL'istanza
Bat, stop al fumo in spiaggia: via libera della Prefettura

i più letti

Monopoli, furbetti del cartellino in ospedale: 13 arresti e 30 indagati

Monopoli, furbetti del cartellino in ospedale: lunedì gli interrogatori VIDEO

Alle Poste o alla casa al mare: ecco dov'erano i furbetti di Monopoli nelle ore di lavoro

Alle Poste o alla casa al mare: ecco dov'erano i furbetti di Monopoli nelle ore di lavoro

Porto Cesareo, spinge l'auto a piedi per «beffare» la Ztl

Porto Cesareo, spinge l'auto a piedi per «beffare» la Ztl

Issano il tricolore a Fiume, l'impresa provocatoria in Croazia è di tre pugliesi

Issano il tricolore a Fiume, l'impresa provocatoria è di tre pugliesi

Inps, ecco il bonus Sud per chi assume a tempo indeterminato under 35

Inps, ecco il bonus Sud per chi assume a tempo indeterminato under 35

Rome

No reshuffle request says Conte

Never suggested the possibility says PM

Rome, July 19 - Premier Giuseppe Conte said Friday he had not received any request for a reshuffle from populist government partners Luigi di Maio of the anti-establishment 5-Star Movement (M5S) or Matteo Salvini of the nationalist League, his two deputy premiers. There has been mounting speculation that a reshuffle might be needed to ease the tension between Di Maio and Salvini over their differing votes on new European Commission chief Ursula von der Leyen and a row over alleged Russian funding for the League, as well as Salvini's specific criticism of M5S ministers. "After the pause of the European electoral contest none of the ministers ever suggested to me the possibility of a reshuffle," Conte said.

