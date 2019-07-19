No reshuffle request says Conte

Rome, July 19 - Premier Giuseppe Conte said Friday he had not received any request for a reshuffle from populist government partners Luigi di Maio of the anti-establishment 5-Star Movement (M5S) or Matteo Salvini of the nationalist League, his two deputy premiers. There has been mounting speculation that a reshuffle might be needed to ease the tension between Di Maio and Salvini over their differing votes on new European Commission chief Ursula von der Leyen and a row over alleged Russian funding for the League, as well as Salvini's specific criticism of M5S ministers. "After the pause of the European electoral contest none of the ministers ever suggested to me the possibility of a reshuffle," Conte said.