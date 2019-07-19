Soccer: I like Lukaku but he's United's - Conte

Milan, July 19 - Inter Boss Antonio Conte said Friday he liked Romelu Lukaku but the big Belgium striker was still a Man Utd player. "Me, frustrated about Lukaku? Frustrated is a big word. I like Lukaku, he would be an important player for us, but he is a Manchester United player", Conte told a press conference ahead of a friendly against Utd in Singapore. Lukaku, 26, cost 70 million pounds from Everton two years ago and the Red Devils would want at least that much to part with him, experts say. "I know Lukaku very well, I wanted him when I was Chelsea coach, but we know our situation," Conte said. Inter is looking for a heavyweight centre forward to replace Argentina striker Mauro Icardi who is on the outs with the Nerazzurri. "It certainly isn't easy to play without a striker, but the market is open," said Conte. "There's still a possibility for players to join and leave clubs. "It's not easy to play teams like Juventus or Manchester United without strikers".