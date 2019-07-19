Pope phoned Vincent Lambert's mother
Vatican City
19 Luglio 2019
Vatican City, July 19 - Pope Francis phoned the mother of Vincent Lambert before the July 11 death of the French former nurse left in a vegetative state by a car crash 11 years ago to voice his sympathies with her, interim Vatican press office head Alessandro Gisotti said Friday. Lambert was taken off life support by court order in a move supported by his partner but opposed by his parents and the Catholic Church in a right-to-die tussle.
