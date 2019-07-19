Man, 25, arrested for 'disco rape'

Rome, July 19 - A 25-year-old Romanian man was arrested Friday on suspicion of taking part in the alleged gang rape of a 21-year-old Eritrean woman outside popular Rome disco Factory in May. Investigations are continuing to try to find another two men who allegedly took part in the gang rape on the night of May 18-19, police said. The man arrested Friday was caught thanks to CCTV footage, police said.