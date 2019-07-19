Man, 25, arrested for 'disco rape'

Pope phoned Vincent Lambert's mother
NEWS DALLA SEZIONE
i più visti della sezione
NEWS DALLE PROVINCE
Da Brindisi al Coin di Lecce per rubare profumi: arrestati tre giovani
i più letti
Monopoli, furbetti del cartellino in ospedale: 13 arresti e 46 indagati Coinvolti 18 medici, tutti i nomi - VIDEO
Rome
19 Luglio 2019
Rome, July 19 - A 25-year-old Romanian man was arrested Friday on suspicion of taking part in the alleged gang rape of a 21-year-old Eritrean woman outside popular Rome disco Factory in May. Investigations are continuing to try to find another two men who allegedly took part in the gang rape on the night of May 18-19, police said. The man arrested Friday was caught thanks to CCTV footage, police said.
LE RUBRICHE
Lascia il tuo commento
Condividi le tue opinioni su