12 indicted for Rome stadium graft

Rome, July 19 - Twelve people were indicted Friday on charges of graft over the project for AS Roma's new stadium. Among those sent to trial were construction businessman Luca Parnasi, former Lazio regional government council deputy president Adriano Palozzi of Silvio Berlusconi's Forza Italia party, former regional councillor Michele Civita of the centre-left Democratic Party, and cultural heritage superintendent Francesco Prosperetti. Three former assistants to Parnasi plea bargained sentences of two years each.