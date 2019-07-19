Venerdì 19 Luglio 2019 | 15:43

NEWS DALLA SEZIONE

Vatican City
Pope phoned Vincent Lambert's mother

Pope phoned Vincent Lambert's mother

 
Rome
12 indicted for Rome stadium graft

12 indicted for Rome stadium graft

 
Rome
Man, 25, arrested for 'disco rape'

Man, 25, arrested for 'disco rape'

 
Turin
Soccer: Juve bidding to win CL says De Ligt

Soccer: Juve bidding to win CL says De Ligt

 
Rome
Saving migrants at sea imperative - Merkel

Saving migrants at sea imperative - Merkel

 
Berlin
Italy shd clear up 'League Russian funding' - Merkel

Italy shd clear up 'League Russian funding' - Merkel

 
Terni
Carabiniere hurt by pistol shot

Carabiniere hurt by pistol shot

 
Rome
++ Mattarella recalls Borsellino on anniversary of murder ++

++ Mattarella recalls Borsellino on anniversary of murder ++

 
Rome
Conte recalls Borsellino on anniversary of murder

Conte recalls Borsellino on anniversary of murder

 
Rome
Di Maio, Salvini say will talk to ease tensions

Di Maio, Salvini say will talk to ease tensions

 
Turin
Soccer: Juve bidding to win CL says De Ligt

Soccer: Juve bidding to win CL says De Ligt

 

Il Biancorosso

L'AMICHEVOLE
Tanti sperimenti, poche emozioniIl Bari pareggia con la Fiorentina

Tanti esperimenti, poche emozioni
Il Bari pareggia con la Fiorentina

 

NEWS DALLE PROVINCE

TarantoL'appuntamento
Grottaglie, alle Cave di Fantiano arriva La Traviata

Grottaglie, alle Cave di Fantiano arriva La Traviata

 
BariLirica
Bari, nel 2020 al Petruzzelli arriva Riccardo Muti: le anticipazioni della stagione

Bari, nel 2020 al Petruzzelli arriva Riccardo Muti: le anticipazioni della stagione

 
LecceL'evento
Otranto, il Faro di Punta Palascìa apre al pubblico

Otranto, il Faro di Punta Palascìa apre al pubblico

 
FoggiaLo stabilimento
Con la Princes Foggia diventa capitale del pomodoro: in arrivo 1500 posti di lavoro

Con la Princes Foggia diventa capitale del pomodoro: in arrivo 1500 posti di lavoro

 
MateraIl progetto
Huwaei sbarca all'Università della Basilicata: in arrivo una sede Academy

Huawei sbarca all'Università della Basilicata: in arrivo una sede Academy

 
PotenzaSanità lucana
Potenza, Asp: acquistate 57 nuove ambulanze per il 118

Potenza, Asp: acquistate 57 nuove ambulanze per il 118

 
BrindisiPer un valore di 1000 euro
Da Brindisi al Coin di Lecce per rubare profumi: arrestati tre giovani

Da Brindisi al Coin di Lecce per rubare profumi: arrestati tre giovani

 
BatL'istanza
Bat, stop al fumo in spiaggia: via libera della Prefettura

Bat, stop al fumo in spiaggia: via libera della Prefettura

 

i più letti

Monopoli, furbetti del cartellino in ospedale: 13 arresti e 30 indagati

Monopoli, furbetti del cartellino in ospedale: 13 arresti e 46 indagati Coinvolti 18 medici, tutti i nomi - VIDEO

Alle Poste o alla casa al mare: ecco dov'erano i furbetti di Monopoli nelle ore di lavoro

Alle Poste o alla casa al mare: ecco dov'erano i furbetti di Monopoli nelle ore di lavoro

Porto Cesareo, spinge l'auto a piedi per «beffare» la Ztl

Porto Cesareo, spinge l'auto a piedi per «beffare» la Ztl

Issano il tricolore a Fiume, l'impresa provocatoria in Croazia è di tre pugliesi

Issano il tricolore a Fiume, l'impresa provocatoria è di tre pugliesi

Inps, ecco il bonus Sud per chi assume a tempo indeterminato under 35

Inps, ecco il bonus Sud per chi assume a tempo indeterminato under 35

Turin

Soccer: Juve bidding to win CL says De Ligt

'Always been Bianconeri fan, here for Sarri too'

Soccer: Juve bidding to win CL says De Ligt

Turin, July 19 - Juventus are aiming to win "everything" including their third European Champions title next season, new signing Matthijs de Ligt said in his first media conference Friday. "We'll think game by game, we want to win everything, Juve plays to win every competition," said the 19-year-old Netherlands and former Ajax centre back. "There are three competitions we're aiming for, the (Serie A) championship, the Italian Cup and the Champions League," said de Ligt, the most expensive defender in Serie A history at 75 million euros. The Turin giants have dominated in Italy but underperformed on Europe's highest stage, winning only in 1985 and 1996. Last season they bought Cristiano Ronaldo in a bid for a third European crown but went out to de Ligt's rampant Ajax in the quarter finals. De Ligt went on to say that new coach Maurizio Sarri, formerly of Napoli and Chelsea, was one of the reasons he decided to join the Bianconeri. "I heard good things about him, of the way he plays, his philosophy, how he plays football, the defence, how he trains," the teen phenom told the press conference. "It was a strong reason that pushed me to join Juventus," he said, revealing he had been a Juve fan since a boy. At the age of seven, he said, his idol was former Juve and Italy skipper Fabio Cannavaro.

Lascia il tuo commento

Condividi le tue opinioni su

Caratteri rimanenti: 400

LE RUBRICHE

Speciale Abbonamento - Scopri le formule per abbonarti al giornale quotidiano della Gazzetta
Gazzettaffari - Portale di annunci de La Gazzetta del Mezzogiorno
Gazzetta Necrologie

Digital Edition

Sfoglia

abbonati

IL TUO QUOTIDIANO DOVE E QUANDO VUOI

TORNA SU

Archivio Storico

sfoglia

abbonati