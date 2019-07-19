Saving migrants at sea imperative - Merkel

Pope phoned Vincent Lambert's mother
Rome
19 Luglio 2019
Rome, July 19 - Saving migrants at sea is a humanitarian imperative, German Chancellor Angela Merkel said on Friday. "We can't continue with ad hoc solutions for every refugee landing," she said. "Rescuing is not only a duty, it is a humanitarian imperative," she sid.
