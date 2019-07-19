Carabiniere hurt by pistol shot
Terni
19 Luglio 2019
Terni, July 19 - A Carabiniere was slightly injured in the leg by a pistol shot from a man who suddenly attacked some police on Friday in Terni, local sources said. The man was arrested. The Carabinieri went to the scene after the man started kicking and punching some police officers, sources said. In all, four shots were fired.
