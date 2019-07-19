Conte recalls Borsellino on anniversary of murder

Carabiniere hurt by pistol shot
Rome
19 Luglio 2019
Rome, July 19 - Premier Giuseppe Conte on Friday recalled magistrate Paolo Borsellino on the anniversary of his assassination by Cosa Nostra in 1992. "Today we recall magistrate Borsellino, killed 27 years ago along with the (five) escort agents," Conte said. "His words and his courage are always alive in our memories, in our consciences. "The search for the truth and fighting the mafias are an imperative for us, a daily commitment". Borsellino and his escorts were killed by a huge carbomb like the one under the Palermo-airport highway that had killed his friend and colleague Giovanni Falcone, his wife and three escort officers two months earlier.
