Soccer: Juve bidding to win CL says De Ligt

Turin, July 19 - Juventus are aiming to win "everything" including their third European Champions title next season, new signing Matthijs de Ligt said in his first media conference Friday. "We'll think game by game, we want to win everything, Juve plays to win every competition," said the 19-year-old Netherlands and former Ajax centre back. "There are three competitions we're aiming for, the (Serie A) championship, the Italian Cup and the Champions League," he said. The Turin giants have dominated in Italy but underperformed on Europe's highest stage, winning only in 1985 and 1996. Last season they bought Cristiano Ronaldo in a bid for a third European crown but went out to de Ligt's rampant Ajax in the quarter finals. De Ligt went on to say that new coach Maurizio Sarri, formerly of Napoli and Chelsea, was one of the reasons he decided to join the Bianconeri. "I heard good things about him, of the way he plays, his philosophy, how he plays football, the defence, how he trains," the teen phenom told the press conference. "It was a strong reason that pushed me to join Juventus," he said, revealing he had been a Juve fan since a boy. At the age of seven, he said, his idol was former Juve and Italy skipper Fabio Cannavaro.