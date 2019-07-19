Venerdì 19 Luglio 2019 | 13:58

NEWS DALLA SEZIONE

Terni
Carabiniere hurt by pistol shot

Carabiniere hurt by pistol shot

 
Rome
++ Mattarella recalls Borsellino on anniversary of murder ++

++ Mattarella recalls Borsellino on anniversary of murder ++

 
Rome
Conte recalls Borsellino on anniversary of murder

Conte recalls Borsellino on anniversary of murder

 
Rome
Di Maio, Salvini say will talk to ease tensions

Di Maio, Salvini say will talk to ease tensions

 
Turin
Soccer: Juve bidding to win CL says De Ligt

Soccer: Juve bidding to win CL says De Ligt

 
Naples
Double 'stesa' shooting in Naples

Double 'stesa' shooting in Naples

 
Rome
North tops suspect mafia operation rankings

North tops suspect mafia operation rankings

 
Helsinki
Salvini meets French, German colleagues on migrants

Salvini meets French, German colleagues on migrants

 
Milan
Man, 28, found dead in public swimming pool

Man, 28, found dead in public swimming pool

 
Rome
Lower House becomes plastic free

Lower House becomes plastic free

 
Brussels
I'll closely monitor Italy accounts - von der Leyen

I'll closely monitor Italy accounts - von der Leyen

 

Il Biancorosso

L'AMICHEVOLE
Tanti sperimenti, poche emozioniIl Bari pareggia con la Fiorentina

Tanti esperimenti, poche emozioni
Il Bari pareggia con la Fiorentina

 

NEWS DALLE PROVINCE

TarantoIl pluriomicidio
Sava, ex carabiniere uccise padre, sorella e cognato: condannato all'ergastolo

Sava, ex carabiniere uccise padre, sorella e cognato: condannato all'ergastolo

 
BariL'anniversario
Strage via D’Amelio, a Bari un giardino intitolato all'agente di scorta Loi

Strage via D’Amelio, a Bari un giardino intitolato all'agente di scorta Loi

 
MateraIl progetto
Huwaei sbarca all'Università della Basilicata: in arrivo una sede Academy

Huwaei sbarca all'Università della Basilicata: in arrivo una sede Academy

 
PotenzaSanità lucana
Potenza, Asp: acquistate 57 nuove ambulanze per il 118

Potenza, Asp: acquistate 57 nuove ambulanze per il 118

 
BrindisiPer un valore di 1000 euro
Da Brindisi al Coin di Lecce per rubare profumi: arrestati tre giovani

Da Brindisi al Coin di Lecce per rubare profumi: arrestati tre giovani

 
LecceLa sentenza
Lecce, senza lavoro perché parente del boss: netturbino reintegrato dal giudice

Lecce, senza lavoro perché parente del boss: netturbino reintegrato dal giudice

 
FoggiaCorsa alle polizze
Foggia, clima pazzo: agricoltori «costretti» ad assicurarsi

Foggia, clima pazzo: agricoltori «costretti» ad assicurarsi

 
BatL'istanza
Bat, stop al fumo in spiaggia: via libera della Prefettura

Bat, stop al fumo in spiaggia: via libera della Prefettura

 

i più letti

Monopoli, furbetti del cartellino in ospedale: 13 arresti e 30 indagati

Monopoli, furbetti del cartellino in ospedale: 13 arresti e 46 indagati Coinvolti 18 medici, tutti i nomi - VIDEO

Alle Poste o alla casa al mare: ecco dov'erano i furbetti di Monopoli nelle ore di lavoro

Alle Poste o alla casa al mare: ecco dov'erano i furbetti di Monopoli nelle ore di lavoro

Porto Cesareo, spinge l'auto a piedi per «beffare» la Ztl

Porto Cesareo, spinge l'auto a piedi per «beffare» la Ztl

Issano il tricolore a Fiume, l'impresa provocatoria in Croazia è di tre pugliesi

Issano il tricolore a Fiume, l'impresa provocatoria è di tre pugliesi

Inps, ecco il bonus Sud per chi assume a tempo indeterminato under 35

Inps, ecco il bonus Sud per chi assume a tempo indeterminato under 35

Turin

Soccer: Juve bidding to win CL says De Ligt

'Always been Bianconeri fan, here for Sarri too'

Soccer: Juve bidding to win CL says De Ligt

Turin, July 19 - Juventus are aiming to win "everything" including their third European Champions title next season, new signing Matthijs de Ligt said in his first media conference Friday. "We'll think game by game, we want to win everything, Juve plays to win every competition," said the 19-year-old Netherlands and former Ajax centre back. "There are three competitions we're aiming for, the (Serie A) championship, the Italian Cup and the Champions League," he said. The Turin giants have dominated in Italy but underperformed on Europe's highest stage, winning only in 1985 and 1996. Last season they bought Cristiano Ronaldo in a bid for a third European crown but went out to de Ligt's rampant Ajax in the quarter finals. De Ligt went on to say that new coach Maurizio Sarri, formerly of Napoli and Chelsea, was one of the reasons he decided to join the Bianconeri. "I heard good things about him, of the way he plays, his philosophy, how he plays football, the defence, how he trains," the teen phenom told the press conference. "It was a strong reason that pushed me to join Juventus," he said, revealing he had been a Juve fan since a boy. At the age of seven, he said, his idol was former Juve and Italy skipper Fabio Cannavaro.

Lascia il tuo commento

Condividi le tue opinioni su

Caratteri rimanenti: 400

LE RUBRICHE

Speciale Abbonamento - Scopri le formule per abbonarti al giornale quotidiano della Gazzetta
Gazzettaffari - Portale di annunci de La Gazzetta del Mezzogiorno
Gazzetta Necrologie

Digital Edition

Sfoglia

abbonati

IL TUO QUOTIDIANO DOVE E QUANDO VUOI

TORNA SU

Archivio Storico

sfoglia

abbonati