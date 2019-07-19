Double 'stesa' shooting in Naples

Naples, July 19 - Two bouts of intimidatory wild shooting by young gangsters called 'stesa' happened overnight in Naples, source said Friday. Two spent rounds were found in the Sanità district and another eight in the Piazza Materdei. A single band of young Camorristi is suspected, police said. The stesa in the Sanità quarter happened in front of a church where an innocent teenager, Genny Casarano, was killed by accident in another stesa earlier this year. Stesas are used by the Camorra to reassert control over their drug and racketeering turf.