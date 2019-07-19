Double 'stesa' shooting in Naples
NEWS DALLA SEZIONE
i più visti della sezione
NEWS DALLE PROVINCE
i più letti
Monopoli, furbetti del cartellino in ospedale: 13 arresti e 46 indagati Coinvolti 18 medici, tutti i nomi - VIDEO
Naples
19 Luglio 2019
Naples, July 19 - Two bouts of intimidatory wild shooting by young gangsters called 'stesa' happened overnight in Naples, source said Friday. Two spent rounds were found in the Sanità district and another eight in the Piazza Materdei. A single band of young Camorristi is suspected, police said. The stesa in the Sanità quarter happened in front of a church where an innocent teenager, Genny Casarano, was killed by accident in another stesa earlier this year. Stesas are used by the Camorra to reassert control over their drug and racketeering turf.
LE RUBRICHE
Lascia il tuo commento
Condividi le tue opinioni su