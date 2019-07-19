Venerdì 19 Luglio 2019 | 12:12

Naples
Double 'stesa' shooting in Naples

Rome
North tops suspect mafia operation rankings

Helsinki
Salvini meets French, German colleagues on migrants

Milan
Man, 28, found dead in public swimming pool

Rome
Lower House becomes plastic free

Brussels
I'll closely monitor Italy accounts - von der Leyen

Rovigo
10 probed for hazing rugby boy

Rome
Italy surpasses France for foreign tourists

Rome
Mattarella urges new push for Amatrice reconstruction

Rome
Writer and director De Crescenzo dies

Verona
2 dead after getting out of car on highway

L'AMICHEVOLE
Tanti sperimenti, poche emozioniIl Bari pareggia con la Fiorentina

Tanti esperimenti, poche emozioni
MateraHeroes Pride
Matera si prepara al suo primo Pride tra attese e polemiche

GdM.TVGli arresti
Tre rapine in tre mesi a Bitonto: due giovani in manette

LecceLa sentenza
Lecce, senza lavoro perché parente del boss: netturbino reintegrato dal giudice

FoggiaCorsa alle polizze
Foggia, clima pazzo: agricoltori «costretti» ad assicurarsi

BrindisiIl caso
Fasano, problemi con la movida: ristoratori contro il Comune

BatL'istanza
Bat, stop al fumo in spiaggia: via libera della Prefettura

TarantoAmbiente ferito
Taranto, rete di fibra di cocco per trattenere le polveri: ok dalla Procura

PotenzaDegrado in città
Rifiuti, scatta la tolleranza zero a Potenza: «multe salatissime»

Monopoli, furbetti del cartellino in ospedale: 13 arresti e 30 indagati

Alle Poste o alla casa al mare: ecco dov'erano i furbetti di Monopoli nelle ore di lavoro

Porto Cesareo, spinge l'auto a piedi per «beffare» la Ztl

Issano il tricolore a Fiume, l'impresa provocatoria in Croazia è di tre pugliesi

Inps, ecco il bonus Sud per chi assume a tempo indeterminato under 35

Rome

'External subjects handle offshore operations

Rome, July 19 - Northern Italy tops the rankings of suspect mafia operations, the National Anti-Mafia Investigative Directorate (DIA) said in its latest report Friday. The north has 46.3% of such operations compared to 33.8% in southern Italy, where Italy's mafias come from, and 18.7% in central Italy. "The highest number of suspect financial operations that has emerged in northern regions can be a sign of a liquid mafia that invests in a hidden way, using front companies for its criminal ends," said the report. "We see external subjects ever more often," it added. The DIA described them as "facilitators", able to handle international transactions from offshore locations. Italy's big three mafias are 'Ndrangheta from Calabria, Cosa Nostra from Sicily and the camorra from Campania. Then there is also Puglia's Sacra Corona Unita (SCU, United Holy Crown), and local mafia clans in Rome.

