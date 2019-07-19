North tops suspect mafia operation rankings

Rome, July 19 - Northern Italy tops the rankings of suspect mafia operations, the National Anti-Mafia Investigative Directorate (DIA) said in its latest report Friday. The north has 46.3% of such operations compared to 33.8% in southern Italy, where Italy's mafias come from, and 18.7% in central Italy. "The highest number of suspect financial operations that has emerged in northern regions can be a sign of a liquid mafia that invests in a hidden way, using front companies for its criminal ends," said the report. "We see external subjects ever more often," it added. The DIA described them as "facilitators", able to handle international transactions from offshore locations. Italy's big three mafias are 'Ndrangheta from Calabria, Cosa Nostra from Sicily and the camorra from Campania. Then there is also Puglia's Sacra Corona Unita (SCU, United Holy Crown), and local mafia clans in Rome.