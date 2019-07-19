Lower House becomes plastic free

Double 'stesa' shooting in Naples
Rome
19 Luglio 2019
Rome, July 19 - Italy's lower house of parliament on Friday went plastic free. A decision by the college of quaestors went into effect eliminating single-use plastic containers for water from all the refreshment areas of the House buildings. At the restaurants, bars and lounges in Montecitorio, from today, MPs can only consume water from glass bottles or tap water. The announcement came from the House's press office.
