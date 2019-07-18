Mattarella urges new push for Amatrice reconstruction

Rome, July 18 - Italian president Sergio Mattarella on Thursday urged a renewed push for reconstruction of the town of Amatrice and all areas hit by earthquakes in the country. "The dream of reconstruction must not stop at schools. It must go forward on all fronts to realise Silvia's dream and thus remove the mark of precariousness. This holds true for all areas affected by earthquakes," he said during a visit to the Romolo Capranica campus in Amatrice. "The future of Italy is at stake here. But we must act quickly," the president said in response to an appeal by a student who had said that she dreamed of "going back to living in real homes".